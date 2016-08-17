MOSCOW Aug 17 Russian SU-34 bombers based at Iran's Hamadan air base on Wednesday carried out strikes on Islamic State targets inside Syria for a second day, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying.

The ministry was quoted as saying two command posts had been destroyed and more than 150 militants killed in the strikes. (Reporting by Alex Winning; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)