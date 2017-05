MOSCOW Oct 26 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will holds talks in Moscow on Friday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Syria and Iraq, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the foreign ministry.

RIA said they would discuss closer coordination in the Middle East.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem would also be in Moscow on Friday for talks. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)