UPDATE 4-Oil rises on expectations of extended supply curbs
* Libyan and Nigerian production recovering from disruptions (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia wants to see improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia at a time when joint action is needed to influence global oil prices, the RIA news agency on Monday quoted Zamir Kabulov, a senior official at Russia's Foreign Ministry, as saying.
"We all need stability on the oil market and a return to normal (crude) prices," RIA quoted Kabulov as saying. "And these are the key nations, especially Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is striving to return to the oil market, anticipating the removal of sanctions," Kabulov said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Libyan and Nigerian production recovering from disruptions (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
LONDON, May 16 The global oil market is rebalancing and the pace at which supply and demand are falling into line is picking up, even if inventories still fail to reflect the impact of OPEC supply cuts, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.