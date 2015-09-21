* Russia beefing up its military presence in Syria
* Israel worries about accidental clashes with Russians
* Netanyahu wants to block Hezbollah from access to arms
(Recasts with Netanyahu saying coordination mechanism agreed)
By Maria Tsvetkova
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Sept 21 Israel and Russia
agreed on Monday to coordinate military actions over Syria in
order to avoid accidentally trading fire, Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to Moscow.
Recent Russian reinforcements for Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, which regional sources say include warplanes and
anti-aircraft systems, worry Israel, whose jets have on occasion
bombed the neighbouring Arab country to foil suspected handovers
of advanced arms to Assad's Lebanese guerrilla ally Hezbollah.
Briefing Israeli reporters after he met Russian President
Vladimir Putin, Netanyahu said he had come with the goal of
"prevent(ing) misunderstandings between IDF (Israel Defence
Force) units and Russian forces" in Syria, where Assad is
fighting Islamist-dominated insurgents in a civil war.
Netanyahu added that he and Putin "agreed on a mechanism to
prevent such misunderstandings". He did not elaborate. There was
no immediate comment from the Kremlin.
In earlier remarks as he welcomed Netanyahu to the
presidential residence of Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow, Putin
said Russian actions in the Middle East would always be
"responsible".
Underlining the importance of Netanyahu's one-day visit to
Moscow, Israel's premier took along the chief of its armed
forces and the general in charge of Israeli military
intelligence.
Putin, who shares Western concern about the spread of
Islamic State influence, has pledged to continue military
support for Assad, assistance that Russia says is in line with
international law. Russia has been focusing forces on Syria's
coast, where Moscow keeps a big Mediterranean naval base.
The United States, which along with its allies has been
flying missions against Islamic State insurgents in Syria, has
also been holding so-called "deconfliction" talks with Russia.
KEEPING U.S. INFORMED
Netanyahu told Israeli reporters that he had informed the
Americans "on each and every detail" of his Moscow visit,
adding: "Everyone has an interest in avoiding an unnecessary
clash" over Syria.
A U.S. official told Reuters that U.S.-Israeli coordination
allowed the allies to share classified technologies for
identifying Russian aircraft over Syria: "We know how to spot
them clearly and quickly," the official said.
Separately, U.S. officials said Russia had started flying
surveillance missions with drone aircraft in Syria in what
appeared to be Moscow's first air operations there since
beginning its build-up. The officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity, could not say how many aircraft were involved.
A former Netanyahu adviser said Israel was concerned that
Russia's help for Assad in battling an insurgency now in its
fifth year could create a de facto axis between Moscow, Iran and
Hezbollah.
Iran, Israel's arch-foe, is Assad's other foreign backer and
patron of Hezbollah, which fought Israel to a standstill in the
2006 Lebanon war. Israel worries that top-of-the-line Russian
military hardware being deployed in Syria could end up in
Hezbollah's arsenal.
"Our policy is to do everything to stop weapons from being
sent to Hezbollah," Netanyahu told Putin at their photo-op. He
also set out Israel's policy of striking at guerrillas suspected
of preparing to attack it from the Syrian Golan, on the northern
frontier - an apparent signal to Russia to steer clear there.
The former Netanyahu adviser, who spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue, said
any understandings reached with Putin "could come down to Israel
and Russia agreeing to limit themselves to defined areas of
operation in Syria, or even that they fly at daytime and we fly
at night".
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dan
Williams; Editing by Mark Heinrich)