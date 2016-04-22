JERUSALEM, April 22 Russian forces in Syria have
fired at least twice on Israeli military aircraft, prompting
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek improved operational
coordination with Moscow, Israel's top-selling newspaper said on
Friday.
The unsourced report in Yedioth Ahronoth gave no dates or
locations for the incidents nor any indication Israeli planes
were hit. Russia mounted its military intervention in Syria in
September to shore Damascus up amid a now 5-year-old rebellion.
Separately, Israel's Channel 10 TV said a Russian warplane
approached an Israeli warplane off the Mediterranean coast of
Syria last week but that there was no contact between them.
An Israeli military spokesman declined comment. Netanyahu's
office and the Russian embassy in Israel did not immediately
respond.
Israel, which has repeatedly bombed Syria to foil suspected
arms handovers to Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas, was quick to
set up an operational hotline with Moscow designed to avoid
accidentally trading fire with Russian interventionary forces.
Visiting Moscow on Thursday, Netanyahu told Russian
President Vladimir Putin in televised remarks: "I came here with
one main goal - to strengthen the security coordination between
us so as to avoid mishaps, misunderstandings and unnecessary
confrontations."
In an apparent allusion to Syria, Putin said: "I think there
are understandable reasons for these intensive contacts (with
Israel), given the complicated situation in the region."
According to Yedioth, the reported Russian fire on Israeli
planes was first raised with Putin by Israeli President Reuven
Rivlin, who visited Moscow on March 15. At the time, Putin
responded that he was unaware of the incidents, Yedioth said.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Robert Birsel)