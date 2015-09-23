ROME, Sept 23 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said on Wednesday Russia's military support for Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad could raise the risk of confrontation with
coalition forces fighting Islamic State there.
In an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa, Kerry said
he had told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov the United
States was worried by Moscow's military backing for Assad in
Syria's civil war, now in its fifth year.
"These actions could provoke a further escalation of the
conflict and lead to the loss of more innocent lives, increasing
the flow of refugees and risking a confrontation with the
anti-ISIS (Islamic State) coalition operating in Syria," Kerry
said.
He did not spell out what he meant by the coalition. But the
United States and allies have been launching air strikes against
positions held by the Islamist militant group in Syria, and in
neighbouring Iraq.
Israel has also raised concerns that Russian involvement on
Assad's side in the conflict in Syria could accidentally lead to
confrontations between Russian and Israeli forces there.
Russia has built up naval infantry forces and heavy
equipment including tanks and helicopters at Syria's Latakia
airbase, U.S. officials say, raising the possibility of air
combat missions in Syrian airspace.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Andrew Heavens)