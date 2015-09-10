(Recasts with Lavrov)
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia said on Thursday it ships
both humanitarian aid and military equipment to Syria by air, at
a time when Washington is putting pressure on nearby states to
deny their airspace to Russian flights.
Moscow has come under increased international pressure in
recent days over what Washington and Gulf states say is Russian
military build-up in Syria, where the Kremlin has helped
buttress its long-time ally President Bashar al-Assad in four
and a half years of war.
Reuters reported this week that Lebanese sources believe
Russian troops have begun participating in combat operations in
Syria and are setting up new bases there. U.S officials say
Russian combat troops and equipment have been arriving by both
air and sea.
Russia complained after Bulgaria denied its airspace to
Syrian-bound Russian flights. Sofia said future flights would be
allowed only if they had their cargoes inspected.
Moscow has long acknowledged it sells weapons to the Syrian
government under long-standing agreements. Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that some of those arms are
shipped by air.
"Russia sends both military production, in line with
existing contracts, and humanitarian aid on planes going to
Syria," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.
Moscow says all its military assistance to the Syrian army
is in line with international law and that its servicemen,
including military experts, have been present inside Syria for
many years.
Russian officials have not commented directly on the reports
that Russian troops have taken part in combat. Moscow says
Assad's government should be part of international efforts to
combat Islamist militants, including the Islamic State group.
"The threat coming from Islamic State is evident... The only
force capable of resisting it is the Syrian armed forces,"
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
The United States and its allies are leading an air war
against Islamic State but also oppose Assad, whose government
has been fighting an array of insurgent groups. Around 250,000
people have died and half of Syria's 23 million people have been
driven from their homes by the multi-sided civil war.
Government forces have faced major setbacks on the
battlefield this year. Russia's only naval base in the
Mediterranean Sea is at Tartous on Syria's coast, and protecting
it would be a major strategic objective for Moscow.
Peskov said Putin would talk about Syria and fighting
Islamic State during a speech to the U.N. General Assembly in
New York later this month. He said no meeting with U.S.
President Barack Obama there was currently scheduled.
Russia's respected Kommersant daily on Thursday said
Moscow's advanced BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers were among
arms supplied to Damascus.
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly,;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)