BELGRADE Dec 2 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said he was ready to meet his Turkish counterpart on the
sidelines of a two-day OSCE conference in Belgrade starting on
Thursday, providing a chance to defuse tensions over Ankara's
downing of a Russian jet.
"As far as the meeting with Turkish Minister (Mevlut)
Cavusoglu goes, we are ready to make such a meeting on the
sidelines (of the OSCE conference)," Lavrov told reporters,
speaking through an interpreter, on arrival in the Serbian
capital on Wednesday.
But, he cautioned, "it will be sad if we hear nothing new."
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)