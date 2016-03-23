MOSCOW, March 23 Russia has a special forces
unit in Syria that carries out reconnaissance and "other special
tasks," Interfax news agency cited a senior Russian military
officer as saying on Wednesday.
"I will not hide the fact that on the territory of Syria
there is a division of our special operations forces," Interfax
cited Alexander Dvornikov, a commander of the Russian contingent
in Syria, as saying.
"They perform supplementary reconnaissance on targets for
Russian air strikes, they are engaged in guiding aircraft to
targets in remote areas and perform other special tasks."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)