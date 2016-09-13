Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting on Syria with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva, Switzerland, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday urged the U.S.-led coalition to continue viewing the Nusra Front, now renamed Jabhat Fatah al Sham, as a terrorist organisation and to carry out strikes on its positions.

"I have a very demanding task now - not to let this list (of terrorist organisations) be reduced," Lavrov told a news conference.

"I have no reason not to trust (U.S. Secretary of State) John Kerry, but what we see on the ground (in Syria) is that the coalition is very reluctant to strike the positions of the Nusra Front."

Lavrov also said he would demand that the Russia-U.S. agreement on cessation of hostilities in Syria, reached on Sept. 9, be published in full.

