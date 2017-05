SOCHI, Russia Russia and Saudi Arabia will increase cooperation in Syria and the fight against terrorism, foreign ministers from the two countries said on Sunday, with the Saudi minister, Adel al-Jubeir, also saying he hoped for more talks next week.

Speaking after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was prepared to work with the Saudi military on Syria.

