MOSCOW Aug 9 Saudi and Russian foreign
ministers, Adel al-Jubeir and Sergei Lavrov, will meet in Moscow
on Tuesday to discuss global energy markets and the Middle East
crisis, including the war in Syria and the threat of Islamic
State, Russia's foreign ministry said.
Jubeir will visit Moscow just a week after the two met in
Doha and held three-party talks with U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry amid intensified high-level diplomatic contacts over
Syria and Islamic State.
Diplomacy has so far failed to end the war in Syria as
Russia and Iran back Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, while
the United States, its ally Saudi Arabia and other regional
countries support rebels seeking to oust him.
Lavrov said after his latest meeting with Kerry that Moscow
and Washington were unable to overcome that point of contention
and could not agree on how to jointly fight Islamic State, which
captured swathes of Syria and the neighbouring Iraq.
Lavrov and Jubeir will also discuss "closer coordination on
global energy markets", the ministry said, an important theme
for Russia, which is one of the world's biggest oil producers
and is going through a painful economic downturn.
Low oil prices are hurting Russia's budget and Moscow has
held regular meetings with OPEC members, including Riyadh, on
the matter.
But the cartel has focused on defending market share rather
than propping up the price, with its oil output reaching the
highest monthly level in July.
