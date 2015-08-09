(Recasts with Lavrov comments)
MOSCOW Aug 9 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said the United States should cooperate with Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad to fight Islamic State and that this
required an international coalition uniting all those for whom
the jihadists are "a common enemy".
Washington currently heads a coalition conducting air
strikes on Islamic State in Syria and Iraq and is cooperating
with Turkey to provide air cover for rebels inside Syria.
But Moscow has criticised the United States for not working
in sync with Syria, an ally of Russia.
In comments to Russia's state TV published by his ministry
on Sunday, Lavrov recounted two meetings with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry amid the recent intensified high-level
diplomatic contacts over Syria and fighting the Sunni jihadis.
"Our American partners and some countries in the region
persistently refuse to recognise Assad as a partner, which is
rather strange," Lavrov said.
"Assad was a fully legitimate partner in destroying chemical
arms but somehow he is not in fighting terrorism," the foreign
minister said, referring to a chemical disarmament deal brokered
by Moscow and Washington earlier in the conflict.
The United States, its regional ally Saudi Arabia as well
Syrian opposition and rebel groups they back, say Assad had to
go. They do not want to cooperate with him as it could be seen
as legitimising his position.
PROPOSED COALITION
Lavrov is due to discuss Syria and Islamic State with Saudi
Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Moscow on Tuesday. The two
will also discuss "closer coordination on global energy
markets", the Russian ministry said.
Russia is one of the world's biggest oil producers and low
prices are hurting its budget. Moscow held multiple meetings on
that with OPEC members, including Riyadh, but the cartel has
focused on defending market share rather than raising the price.
In the comments published on Sunday, Lavrov also said he had
told Kerry there was high risk air strikes in Syria could hit
the wrong target and aggravate the conflict.
The Russia-proposed coalition, Lavrov said, would "bring
together all those already fighting on the ground" who oppose
Islamic State. He named the Syrian and Iraqi armies, the Kurds
and "the part of the armed opposition that represents Syrians."
"Instead of settling their scores between one another, first
one must deal with the common threat, and then seek to agree on
how to live in their own country," Lavrov said.
