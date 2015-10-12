MOSCOW Oct 12 A group of Russians arrested with
a bomb were preparing to attack Moscow's public transport system
and included people trained by Islamic State in Syria, Russian
security services said on Monday.
The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Sunday it had
detained around 10 people caught with bomb-making equipment and
an improvised explosive device.
"Some of these people underwent training in Islamic State
camps in Syria," Interfax news agency quoted the Federal
Security Service (FSB) as saying. "Questioning of two of the
detainees revealed that that were planning to carry out a
terrorist attack on public transport in Moscow."
Russia has been stepping up security, worried about the
threat from Islamist militants especially from the restive
northern Caucasus returning home from the Middle East or
Afghanistan, perhaps seeking revenge for Moscow's military
intervention against Syrian rebels.
President Vladimir Putin has said more than 2,000 militants
from the former Soviet Union are fighting in Syria.
The FSB said the would-be bombers had returned to Russia
long before Moscow began its campaign of air strikes in support
of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the end of September.
But their arrests will be seen by the Kremlin as supporting
its argument that the intervention is necessary to keep
home-grown Islamist militants at bay.
"Instead of waiting for them to return home, we should help
President al-Assad fight them there," Putin told U.S. television
before meeting U.S. President Barack Obama in September.
Some Russians have argued, however, that Putin's actions
could make Russia a target of revenge attacks.
"The threat of terrorist activity has risen sharply in
connection with the beginning of a mass bombing campaign in
Syria," said Gennady Gudkov, an opposition activist and former
deputy head of the Russian Parliamentary Security Committee.
"Moreover, it has increased specifically in Moscow," he told
the radio station Echo Moskvy.
The Russian capital has a grim history of militant attacks
going back more than a decade. Most recently, two suicide
bombers killed 40 people on the Moscow metro in 2010, and in
2011, more than 30 people were killed in a suicide bombing at
Moscow's Domodedovo airport.
The Kremlin said on Monday that the heads of the former
Soviet states holding a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday would
endorse the creation of a joint task force to defend their
external borders.
