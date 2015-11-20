(Recasts, updates after event)
By Andrew Osborn and Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW Nov 20 Russia's parliament backed a
sweeping overhaul of national security, including possibly
expanding the powers of the country's intelligence services,
after the Kremlin concluded a bomb downed a Russian passenger
plane over Egypt last month.
In a rare meeting of both chambers of parliament on Friday,
deputies, senators adopted a resolution calling for tougher
penalties for terrorists, stricter public security measures and
new action to combat extremism.
"You can't have too much security and any system needs
perfecting," said Valentina Matviyenko, a close ally of
President Vladimir Putin and the head of the Federation Council,
the upper house of parliament. "Such work is going on at full
pace."
Putin on Tuesday vowed to hunt down those responsible for
blowing up an Airbus A321 packed with Russian tourists over
Egypt on Oct. 31. All 224 people on board were killed.
The Kremlin has also cited the Paris attacks, in which at
least 129 people were killed, as another reason why Russia and
the world need to get tougher on Islamic State.
Matviyenko said security measures at airports, on public
transport and in places where large events are held, had already
been beefed up, on Putin's orders, in the past week.
But she and others said more needed to be done. Among the
suggestions: Reinstating the death penalty for terrorists and
setting up an international Nuremberg-style tribunal to try
Islamic militants.
"There are proposals to widen the powers of the intelligence
services and law enforcement agencies and to toughen criminal
responsibility not only for terrorist activity but for anyone
who supports it morally, financially or with information," said
Matviyenko.
Sergei Naryshkin, the head of the lower house of parliament,
said lawmakers now needed to analyse the legal base underpinning
national security to better protect people and strategic sites.
Russia has intensified its air strikes against Islamist
militants in Syria in response to the Egypt plane bombing, but
lawmakers say they want to ensure Putin knows he has their full
support if he decides to go further.
Most Russians approve of Putin's actions in Syria and his
personal popularity is at a record high of almost 90 percent,
opinion polls show.
But his handling of the Egypt plane crash appears to have
drawn a more mixed reaction with one survey, conducted by the
independent Levada pollster, showing that 73 percent of Russians
thought he should have addressed the nation personally
afterwards to offer his condolences.
Sergei Mironov, the leader of the Just Russia party, said on
Friday it was "essential" in the wake of the plane bombing for
Russia to bring back the death penalty, currently subject to a
moratorium, for terrorists and their accomplices.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Mironov's idea was a
new one but that the issue was complex, while Sergei Ivanov,
Putin's chief-of-staff, said Russians would back such a proposal
but that it was "premature" to reinstate capital punishment.
Many of the speakers blamed the West for the rise of Islamic
State and for hindering the fight against it by refusing to team
up with Russia.
"The West blew up the situation in the Middle East and North
Africa, and sowed chaos, bloodshed and a humanitarian
catastrophe," said Matviyenko.
"Measures must be taken to ensure nobody has the right to
act like that in the world using such methods."
