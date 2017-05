MOSCOW Oct 26 The Russian embassy in Spain confirmed on Wednesday that Moscow had withdrawn a request for a group of warships to refuel in the Spanish port of Ceuta, the RIA news agency reported.

It did not give a reason for the change of heart.

The battle group is expected to take part in Russia's military operation in Syria and Madrid was under pressure from NATO allies to refuse to refuel it. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)