Italy kicks off Alitalia sale process
MILAN, May 18 Alitalia went on the auction block on Wednesday, as Italy kicked off the process of finding a buyer to save the money-losing flag carrier.
MOSCOW Jan 19 Russia's air force has delivered more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to areas of Syria which are blocked by "terrorists", Russian agencies quoted a defence ministry official as saying on Tuesday.
Food and other cargo was parachuted to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor and other localities blocked by Islamic State, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying.
Konashenkov added that a Russian bomber had destroyed strongholds in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, where Islamic State had executed Syrian civilians en masse recently.
He said the bomber's strikes had killed more than 60 terrorists in comments carried by agencies. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LAGOS, May 18 Military corruption is weakening Nigeria's efforts to battle the Islamist insurgency of Boko Haram, the watchdog Transparency International said on Thursday.