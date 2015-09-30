(Adds quotes, detail)
By Darya Korsunskaya and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Sept 30 President Vladimir Putin said on
Wednesday that Russian air strikes in Syria would be limited in
scope and that he hoped President Bashar al-Assad was ready for
political reform and a compromise for the sake of his country
and people.
Putin was speaking after the Kremlin launched air strikes
against targets in Syria in its biggest intervention in the
Middle East in decades, telling the U.S. air force to steer
clear while its jets were in action.
"A definitive and long-term solution in Syria is only
possible on the basis of political reform and on the basis of
dialogue between normal forces in the country," Putin told
reporters in Moscow.
"I know that President Assad understands that and is ready
for such a process. We hope that he will be active and flexible
and ready to compromise in the name of his country and his
people."
The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday's air strikes
targeted military equipment, communication facilities, arms
depots, ammunition and fuel belonging to Islamic State.
Diplomats and rebels groups queried that account.
Ivan Konavolov, a Russian military expert, told Reuters
Russia's decision to launch air strikes appeared to have been
motivated by realpolitik.
"It means that ...there was an overall understanding that
there was a need to put a political solution on the backburner
for a while and that a military solution was needed," he said.
Putin said Russia and others had to act now to stop problems
spilling over onto their home territories later.
"The only true way to combat international terrorism -- and
there are rampant gangs of international terrorists in Syria and
on the territory of neighbouring countries -- is to act
preemptively," Putin told a government meeting.
Waiting for the militants to come to you was not an option,
he said.
Russia's operations in Syria would be carried out solely
from the air and without the involvement of ground troops, he
added.
"This support will be limited in time, for the duration of
Syrian army offensives," said Putin, adding that all of Russia's
partners had been informed about Moscow's actions and that the
need for international cooperation on the issue remained.
A Sept. 28 poll by the Levada Centre pollster showed that 69
percent of Russians either firmly or probably oppose deploying
troops to Syria, but 67 percent said they backed Russian
"political and diplomatic support" for Assad.
