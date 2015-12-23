MOSCOW Dec 23 A report by human rights watchdog
Amnesty International that said Russia's bombing of Syria may
amount to a war crime because of the number of civilians the
strikes have killed is biased and contains ungrounded claims,
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Defence Ministry has studied the report, which contains
"trite cliches" and "fake information", ministry spokesman Igor
Konashenkov told a news briefing.
He also rejected accusations by human rights bodies that
Russia was using cluster bombs in Syria.
