MOSCOW A spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the withdrawal of the main part of Russia's armed forces in Syria would not weaken Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Interfax reported.

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman, added that the main theme of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to Russia next week would be Syria.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)