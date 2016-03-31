MOSCOW, March 31 The Kremlin said on Thursday
that a report by the al-Hayat newspaper on an agreement between
Russia and the United States on the future of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad was not true.
The newspaper reported that U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry had told several Arab countries that Russia and the U.S.
reached an understanding on the future of Syria's peace process,
including Assad's departure to another country at some
unspecified stage.
"Al-Hayat published information which does not correspond to
reality," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call
with journalists.
"Russia is advantageously different from other nations
because it does not discuss the issue of the self-determination
of third countries either through diplomatic or other channels."
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)