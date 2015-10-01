S.Korean stocks end at record high on French election relief, won firmer
SEOUL, May 8 South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election win boosted risk appetite.
MOSCOW Oct 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that assertions that civilians had been killed in Russian air strikes in Syria were an "information attack".
Putin also said Russia was coordinating its actions in Syria with U.S. intelligence and the Pentagon. (Reporting Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Andrew Osborn)
SYDNEY/PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 8 A cyclone bearing down on New Caledonia in the South Pacific was upgraded on Monday to a category five storm, the most destructive wind-speed level, prompting local authorities to order people to stay indoors and take shelter.