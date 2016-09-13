(Fixes Nusra Front spelling in last para)
MOSCOW, Sept 13 A nationwide ceasefire in Syria
brokered by Russia and the United States has been largely
observed in the city of Aleppo, Russia's military said on
Tuesday.
Russia has sent artillery reconnaissance equipment to Aleppo
to detect and suppress attepts of ceasefire violations,
Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, a senior Russian Defence
Ministry officer, said in comments broadcast by state
television.
Syrian government forces have halted fire, except in areas
where they fight Islamic State units and the Nusra Front, now
renamed Jabhat Fatah al Sham.
