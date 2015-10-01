S.Korean stocks end at record high on French election relief, won firmer
SEOUL, May 8 South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election win boosted risk appetite.
MOSCOW Oct 1 Russia does not intend to join the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State in its current form, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing a foreign ministry official. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SYDNEY/PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 8 A cyclone bearing down on New Caledonia in the South Pacific was upgraded on Monday to a category five storm, the most destructive wind-speed level, prompting local authorities to order people to stay indoors and take shelter.