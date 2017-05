Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during talks on Wednesday with French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Moscow proposed to speed up adoption of a new constitution in Syria to facilitate future elections.

He also said that Russia was ready to extend a pause in air strikes in Syria after Russian and Syrian government air forces took a break in hitting targets on Tuesday in the city of Aleppo.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sandra Maler)