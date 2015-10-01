S.Korean stocks end at record high on French election relief, won firmer
SEOUL, May 8 South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election win boosted risk appetite.
MOSCOW Oct 1 Russian's own data analysis carried out after it launched air strikes against targets inside Syria showed its planes had only struck Islamic State targets, an airforce official was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday.
Moscow's account is disputed by U.S. officials and politicians as well as by rebel groups on the ground who say the areas it struck are mostly held by a rival insurgent alliance, which unlike Islamic State is supported by U.S. allies including Arab states and Turkey. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SEOUL, May 8 South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election win boosted risk appetite.
SYDNEY/PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 8 A cyclone bearing down on New Caledonia in the South Pacific was upgraded on Monday to a category five storm, the most destructive wind-speed level, prompting local authorities to order people to stay indoors and take shelter.