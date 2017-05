Children react in a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

MOSCOW The relaunch of a ceasefire in Syria is expected to be discussed at a meeting on Syria in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Saturday, RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov as saying on Friday.

He added that he had called for representatives of Iran, Iraq and Egypt to join the meeting as well, RIA reported.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)