MOSCOW Russia waits for the United States to come up with proposals on a possible cooperation in Syria, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

At a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov also said that the U.S. proposal about creation of the so-called safe areas in Syria must be first agreed with the Syrian government.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)