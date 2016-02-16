China, ASEAN agree on framework for South China Sea code of conduct
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.
MOSCOW Heavy artillery bombardment of Syrian targets by Turkey and talks of a ground operation by Ankara and Saudi Arabia risk leading to direct military clashes between regional states, a Russia-led security body, the CSTO, said on Tuesday.
"Further fanning of the conflagration in Syria in close proximity to the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation is a threat to the security of its member states," CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha said in a statement.
The CSTO's members are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
AMSTERDAM The World Court on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute Indian citizen Kulbhushan Sudir Jadhav, convicted of spying, until it has had time to hear an argument from India that Pakistan violated an international treaty guaranteeing diplomatic help to foreigners accused of capital crimes.