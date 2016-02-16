People gather near a destroyed building said to be a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital in Marat al Numan, Idlib, Syria, February 15, 2016 in this still image taken from a video on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

MOSCOW Russia's Caspian Sea flotilla does not have a boat capable of firing a ballistic missile on a hospital in Syria's Idlib province, Russian news agencies quoted a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

Turkey accused Russia of committing a war crime in Syria after missile attacks hit several medical facilities and schools there on Monday.

The Defence Ministry's Igor Konashenkov told a briefing with journalists on Tuesday that "terrorists" in Syria's Idlib and Aleppo provinces continued to receive arms and reinforcements from Turkish territory under the cover of night.

Russian warplanes carried out 444 sorties in Syria over Feb. 10 to 16 and hit 1,593 targets, he added at the same briefing.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)