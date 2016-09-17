White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
MOSCOW The ceasefire established in Syria has been violated 199 times since it came into force five days ago, a Russian defence ministry official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
"The United States and so-called moderate (rebel) groups under their control did not implement any of the obligations taken under the Geneva agreements," Russian news agencies quoted Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir as saying.
"If the United States does not take steps needed to fulfil its obligations under the Sept. 9 agreement, then all the responsibility for any collapse of the ceasefire in Syria would lie with the United States," he added.
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.