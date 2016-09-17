A national U.S. flag waves on top of a damaged customs building at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, which is controlled by U.S.-allied Kurdish militia of the People's Protection Units (YPG), as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa... REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan/Files

MOSCOW The ceasefire established in Syria has been violated 199 times since it came into force five days ago, a Russian defence ministry official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"The United States and so-called moderate (rebel) groups under their control did not implement any of the obligations taken under the Geneva agreements," Russian news agencies quoted Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir as saying.

"If the United States does not take steps needed to fulfil its obligations under the Sept. 9 agreement, then all the responsibility for any collapse of the ceasefire in Syria would lie with the United States," he added.

