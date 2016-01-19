MOSCOW Jan 19 Russia's air force carried out 157 sorties in Syria over the past four days, hitting 579 "terrorist" targets, Russian news agencies quoted a defence ministry official as saying on Tuesday.

In the province of Latakia, a Su-34 bomber killed around 20 militants in a direct hit on four vehicles of Islamic State with mounted heavy machine guns, Interfax news agency quoted Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)