U.N. Security Council to meet Tuesday on N. Korea missile launch
UNITED NATIONS, May 14 The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, diplomats said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Jan 29 The participation of Islamist groups Jaish al-Islam and Ahrar al-Sham in Syria peace talks in Geneva is unacceptable, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as reiterating its position on Friday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
ABIDJAN, May 14 Ivory Coast has launched a military operation "to re-establish order" on the third day of a nationwide army mutiny over bonus payments, the Military Chief of Staff General Sekou Toure said in a statement on Sunday.