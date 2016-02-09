MOSCOW Feb 9 There is "no credible evidence" of
civilian deaths as a result of Russian air strikes in Syria, the
Kremlin said on Tuesday, reacting to German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's criticism of Russia's bombing campaign which she said
was causing suffering among civilians.
Russia also considers it impossible to talk about any ways
of improving ties with Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said in a teleconference with journalists.
He called "wrong and absurd" accusations by Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan that Russia was engaged in an invasion
of Syria, trying to set up a "boutique state" for its longtime
ally President Bashar al-Assad.
