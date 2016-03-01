MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's Defence Ministry continues to abstain from striking those areas in Syria where "the moderate opposition" respects the ceasefire agreement, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

A total of 15 cases of ceasefire violations have been registered in Syria in the past 24 hours, Interfax quoted the Russian military as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)