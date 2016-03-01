Rescuers pull 2,121 migrants to safety in Mediterranean
MILAN, May 20 Rescuers pulled 2,121 migrants to safety from boats in the Mediterranean late on Friday and early on Saturday and recovered one dead body, the Italian coastguard said.
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's Defence Ministry continues to abstain from striking those areas in Syria where "the moderate opposition" respects the ceasefire agreement, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.
A total of 15 cases of ceasefire violations have been registered in Syria in the past 24 hours, Interfax quoted the Russian military as saying.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
MILAN, May 20 Rescuers pulled 2,121 migrants to safety from boats in the Mediterranean late on Friday and early on Saturday and recovered one dead body, the Italian coastguard said.
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.