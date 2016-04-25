MOSCOW, April 25 Russia is seriously concerned about the degenerating situation at Syria peace talks in Geneva, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russia has been consistently doing whatever it can to help develop and support this negotiating process, and not allow this process to be disrupted," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

"At the same time, we still state with serious concern that the situation is degenerating at these negotiations."

