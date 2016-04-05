MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday its war planes did not carry out any tasks near the Syrian city of Aleppo on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported.

A war plane was shot down on Tuesday by Islamist rebels in an area south of Aleppo where insurgents are battling the Syrian army backed by allied militias, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

