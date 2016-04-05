UPDATE 1-Exports, consumers and construction drive German growth surge
* Good news for Merkel as election nears (Adds more data, analysts)
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday its war planes did not carry out any tasks near the Syrian city of Aleppo on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported.
A war plane was shot down on Tuesday by Islamist rebels in an area south of Aleppo where insurgents are battling the Syrian army backed by allied militias, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Good news for Merkel as election nears (Adds more data, analysts)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.