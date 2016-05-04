UPDATE 4-Canada to ease airline joint-venture and ownership rules, bolster passenger rights

MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that could help carriers form joint ventures and attract foreign investment, while bolstering passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks. Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he would consider approving joint ventures that allow two or more carriers to coordinate items like scheduling and pricing on certain routes, and confirmed plans announced last November to relax international ownership restrict