MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia's Defence Ministry said on
Thursday the United States should carefully consider the
consequences of strikes on Syrian army positions because such
strikes would obviously threaten Russian servicemen.
Commenting on Russia's S-300 air defence complexes recently
deployed to Syria, the ministry said in a statement that their
crews would hardly have time to detect the exact flight paths of
missiles or from what direction they were launched.
The ministry also mentioned a more sophisticated air defence
system, the S-400, which safeguards Russia's Hmeymim air base in
Syria.
The Syrian army also has at its disposal efficient air
defence systems, including the S-200 and Buk, the Defence
Ministry said, adding that their combat readiness has been
restored over the past year.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)