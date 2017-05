(Fixes typo in first paragraph)

MOSCOW, April 6 Russian aircraft have hit positions of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front near the Syrian city of Aleppo, thwarting an attempted offensive, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said that up to 1,500 militants controlled by the Nusra Front (Jabhat al-Nusra in Arabic), have attacked Kurdish fighters in Aleppo, killing 18 civilians and 11 of the fighters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)