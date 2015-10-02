MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia said on Friday it had carried out new rounds of air strikes in Syria, hitting 12 Islamic State targets.

Sukhoi-34, Sukhoi-24M and Sukhoi-25 warplanes had flown 18 sorties, hitting a command post and a communications center in the province of Aleppo as well as a militant field camp in Idlib, a Defence Ministry statement said.

A command post in the province of Hama was also completely destroyed, it said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly)