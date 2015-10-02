Egypt starts weaning itself off foreign gas as output surges
* Egypt seeking to defer up to 25 LNG cargoes this year-trade
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia said on Friday it had carried out new rounds of air strikes in Syria, hitting 12 Islamic State targets.
Sukhoi-34, Sukhoi-24M and Sukhoi-25 warplanes had flown 18 sorties, hitting a command post and a communications center in the province of Aleppo as well as a militant field camp in Idlib, a Defence Ministry statement said.
A command post in the province of Hama was also completely destroyed, it said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* Egypt seeking to defer up to 25 LNG cargoes this year-trade
WARSAW, May 11 Shares in Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat hit a two-and-a-half-year high on Thursday after higher operating income and a one-off forex gain drove first quarter net profits higher than expected.