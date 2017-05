MOSCOW The Russian coordination centre in Syria has registered nine violations of a cessation of hostilities in Syria in the past 24 hours, Russian news agencies quoted the head of the centre as saying on Sunday.

The centre's Sergei Kuralenko added, however, that the cessation of hostilities agreed as part of a U.S.-Russian plan was holding "in general".

He said the violations included shelling in the province of Latakia.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Goodman)