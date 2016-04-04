Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in Moscow, Russia, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russia said on Monday that Turkey should stop its interference into the internal affairs of neighbouring nations and support of terrorism.

"In general, it is important for our Turkish neighbours right now to aim at ending their meddling in the internal affairs of other states, be it Iraq or Syria," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"There are enough facts and evidence that Turkey continues this interference and supports terrorism."

Lavrov's also said that Ankara's statement expressing its strong support for Azerbaijan in renewed fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region was "one-sided".

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)