Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Bolivian counterpart David Choquehuanca in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Syria's parliamentary elections on Wednesday aim to avoid a legal vacuum before early elections are held under a new constitution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The Syrian sides will have to agree on a new constitution, on how they see the structures needed to ensure a steady transition to a new system," Lavrov told a news briefing.

"There is an understanding already that a new constitution should emerge as a result of this political process, on the basis of which new, early elections are to be held."

"But before this happens, one should avoid any legal vacuum ... These elections held today are designed to play this role of not allowing a legal vacuum."

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)