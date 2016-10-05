MOSCOW Oct 5 Russia is considering shipment of
100,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria as humanitarian aid, a source
at Russia's Agriculture Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday,
adding this volume could be supplied via the Black Sea and paid
for by Russia's government.
"We will decide on this by the year-end," the source said.
He added that Russia would be also ready to supply more than
100,000 tonnes, if Syria paid for the extra volumes.
(Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Writing by Katya
Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)