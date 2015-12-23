MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's interests in Afghanistan
"objectively coincide" with those of the Taliban movement in the
fight against Islamic State, Interfax news agency on Wednesday
quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying.
Russia has established communication channels to exchange
information with the Taliban, Zamir Kabulov, a department chief
at Russia's Foreign Ministry and President Vladimir Putin's
special envoy on Afghanistan, told Interfax.
Russia is also ready to supply weapons to Afghanistan, he
said, but would do this "with caution and on a commercial
basis", Kabulov said.
