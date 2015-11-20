MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian lawmakers will on Friday
propose tougher punishment for terrorists and discuss
introducing a raft of new security measures at a rare meeting of
both chambers of parliament, Russian news agencies reported,
citing a draft law.
The move is a response to Kremlin confirmation that a bomb
downed a Russian passenger plane over Egypt last month, killing
all 224 people on board, and follows the Paris attacks in which
Islamist extremists killed at least 129 people.
Russia stepped up its air strikes against Islamist militants
in Syria after concluding the plane had been blown up, but
lawmakers say they want to ensure President Vladimir Putin knows
he has their full support if he decides to go further.
One senior lawmaker said he would be suggesting parliament
consider bringing back the death penalty for terrorists and
their accomplices. It was unclear if such a measure would find
wide support.
The Interfax news agency reported said the Federation
Council, the upper house of parliament, and the Duma, the lower
house, would propose broadly tougher criminal sentences for
terrorists and those charged with aiding or financing attacks.
New security measures to beef up safety at public events and
on public transport would also be discussed, it said, along with
possible steps to tighten Russia's migration policy.
"A reliable barrier at the borders of the state should be
introduced against extremists getting into Russia," Interfax
quoted a draft resolution as saying.
The Federation Council and the Duma were not available for
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)