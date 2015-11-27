* Russian raids have hit at least 17 Turkmen locations
* Ankara infuriated by attacks on its allies in Syria
* Air strikes fuelled tension in run-up to downing of plane
By Jack Stubbs and Humeyra Pamuk
MOSCOW/ISTANBUL, Nov 27 Russian air strikes in
northwest Syria have heavily targeted ethnic Turkmen areas,
according to a Reuters data analysis that helps explain rising
tensions between Moscow and Ankara in the weeks before Turkey
shot down a Russian warplane.
Tuesday's incident marked the biggest clash between a NATO
member and Russia in half a century, and has drawn threats of
economic retaliation from the Kremlin. Turkey says the plane
strayed into its airspace, which Moscow denies.
Long before that, Turkey had condemned Russia's bombing of
towns and villages in the north of Syria's western Latakia
province, areas it says belong to Syrian Turkmen, who are
Syrians of Turkish descent.
Russian Defence Ministry data, collated by Reuters, shows
the bombing raids have struck at least 17 named locations in
Turkmen areas since President Vladimir Putin ordered them to
begin on Sept. 30.
Russian missiles have destroyed ammunition bunkers, command
points and a suicide bomb factory in towns including Salma,
Ghmam and Kesladshuq to the west of Syria's Alawite mountains,
according to the data, an area humanitarian groups say is
ethnically Turkmen.
Salma, which has a majority Turkmen population, has been
bombed on at least eight occasions and has found itself at the
centre of some of the most geographically concentrated strikes.
Russian jets have hit 15 separate named targets within a 13
km (8 mile) radius of the town, which is used as a base by
Turkish-backed rebels in their fight against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad.
"The Russians were heavily bombing Turkmen villages before
the downing of the plane," said Samir Alo, head of the Higher
Council of Turkmen in Syria. "Thousands of Turkmen families have
been driven to the border."
ETHNIC KIN
Putin has vowed to hunt down Islamic State militants who
blew up a Russian airliner over Egypt last month, and said
Russia will step up its air strikes against the group in Syria.
But Turkey, the United States and other NATO members say
Russia is also hitting rebels opposed to Assad and fighting
against Islamic State, allowing the militants to make advances
on the battlefield.
Moscow says it only targets Islamic State and what it
describes as other terrorist groups in Syria.
A Syrian Kurdish leader said on Friday Ankara had shot down
the Russian bomber because the groups it backed were losing
territory.
"Turkmen are Turkey's ethnic kin but the world should
understand that there is a bigger issue at stake here," said a
senior Turkish official. "We are extremely worried that the
anti-Islamic State coalition is being weakened by these
bombardments.
"How could a campaign against Islamic State be conducted by
bombing these rebels which are actually battling Islamic State?"
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said this
week that there are no Islamic State militants in Latakia and
the area just to the north, which have been targeted by both
Russian bombardment and Syrian government forces. He said 300
moderate Syrian rebels, including many Turkmen, had been killed
in over a month.
Turkmen have lived in northwest Syria since travelling there
to fight as part of a Muslim campaign against European crusaders
in the Middle Ages.
Officials estimate 300,000 Turkmen used to live in northern
Latakia but Murat Kavakdan, Syria coordinator for the IHH
Humanitarian Relief Foundation, said as few as 25,000 remain as
a result of Syria's four-year-civil war, which has displaced
more than six million people.
A Reuters analysis in October found that almost 80 percent
of Russian targets in Syria in the first three weeks of its air
campaign were on groups other than Islamic State.
The Russian Defence Ministry did not respond to written
questions submitted by Reuters on the latest data.
(Writing by Jack Stubbs; Additional reporting by Suleiman
Al-Khalidi in Amman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)