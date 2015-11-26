Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
ANKARA Turkey summoned the Russian ambassador to protest 'physical attacks' on its missions and companies operating in Russia, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Turkish missions and firms have been singled out for attacks under the auspices of protests, the foreign ministry said. Moscow has threatened economic retaliation against Turkey after a Russian warplane was downed near the Syrian border this week.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.