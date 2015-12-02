DOHA Dec 2 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Wednesday no one had the right to "slander" Turkey by
accusing it of buying oil from Islamic State, and that he would
stand down if such allegations were proven to be true.
Erdogan, who was speaking at a university in the Qatari
capital of Doha, also said he did not want relations with Moscow
to worsen further.
Russia's defence ministry said it had proof that Erdogan and
his family were benefiting from the illegal smuggling of oil
from Islamic State-held territory in Syria and Iraq.
(Reporting by Tom Finn in Doha; Humeyra Pamuk and Melih Aslan
in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)